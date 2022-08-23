BKFC president David Feldman says ‘door is wide open’ for Michael Page return

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) president David Feldman hopes Michael Page returns to bare-knuckle boxing.

Page fought in bare-knuckle boxing for the first time against Mike Perry at BKFC 27 this past Saturday. ‘Venom’ lost a majority decision to ‘Platinum’ in sudden death, but Feldman was still very impressed with his performance after a hard-fought six rounds. The BKFC president showered the promotional newcomer with praise and added Page is more than welcome to return.

“I couldn’t have been more impressed with him, especially finishing that sixth round,” said Feldman in his post-fight press conference (video provided by MMA Junkie). “I mean, he came out banging. I was afraid he was going to run and dance and hold and not fight, but he engaged the whole time.

“I take my hat off to him,” continued Feldman. “What a great fighter. The judges — it could’ve gone either way, I thought. For the second time in history, we gave the fans a sixth round which was amazing. It’s something you don’t see anywhere else. And then they laid it all on the line.”

Feldman also said he would be interested in a rematch between Perry and Page, especially since the first fight was so close. Before the sudden death round, the judges scored the fight as a split draw.

“The door is wide open for him,” said Feldman. “He deserves it. Definitely deserves another opportunity here. He made good money with us, and he deserves to make more good money because he went in there and fought his ass off.”

Page mentioned in his post-fight interview that he would ‘love to’ fight for BKFC again, but his next appearance is likely going to be under the Bellator banner. Following his split decision loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281 for the interim welterweight championship, Page wanted to stay busy and was allowed to compete for BKFC to do that.

With his first foray in bare-knuckle boxing now out of the way, expect to see ‘MVP’ back in Bellator.

“I have to say Mike Perry, I underestimated him a little bit,” said Page. “A tough man. I thought I did enough in terms of landing. He was definitely the more pressure fighter, but I thought I landed a little bit more. But it doesn’t matter, I didn’t make it decisive in the judges’ eyes. I have obligations but I would love to [come back].”