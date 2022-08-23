‘Khamzat, you ain’t gonna kill me unless you kill me’ - Watch the UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz trailer

The next UFC pay-per-view is just three weeks away, with welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev set to take on Nate Diaz, who’s on the final fight of his current contract.

Chimaev is not only undefeated, but he as quickly become one of the UFC’s rising stars. Only Gilbert Burns has been able to go the distance against Chimaev, and it was by far the toughest test and biggest win of Khamzat’s career back at UFC 273. Diaz might have 13 losses in his MMA career, but only Josh Thomson, Jorge Masvidal (with the aid of a New York commission doctor), and Hermes Franca have been able to beat him inside the distance.

The theme of the UFC 279 trailer is ‘Seek and Destroy,’ which I consider a nice homage to UFC 87 back when the UFC would actually title its pay-per-views. Chimaev has been smashing smeshing just about everyone in sight, and he’s expected to do the same against Diaz. Does Nate have one more surprise for us? Guess you’ll just have to wait a few weeks for that answer.

You can watch the official trailer at the top of the page.

UFC 279 takes place on September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. No co-main event has been announced yet, but a welterweight bout between former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and No. 14 ranked contender Li Jingliang have been added to the card.