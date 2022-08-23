‘The leg is still healing’ - Conor McGregor not returning until 2023, says manager

Conor McGregor wanted to return in 2022, but it looks like he’ll be out longer than expected.

The former two-division champion has been talking up his return from a broken leg for a while now. He returned to sparring last April, and said he wanted to have a fight a few months later, with July as a possible return date. That obviously didn’t happen, and while people thought he could still return late in 2022, his manager suggests otherwise.

While discussing McGregor being part of filming for the “Road House” reboot this month, Tim Simpson, the SVP of MMA for Paradigm Sports, gave an update on his recovery.

“As the injury continues to heal, and he continues to prepare for a comeback, the timing worked well. Great opportunity there to do a Hollywood blockbuster in the meantime,” Simpson told MMA Junkie. “(Filming) fits in perfectly. He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime.

“The leg is still healing. I think there’s a little bit more to go on that,” he said. “But he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day. He’s got his full team out there, the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape, just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

McGregor, now 34, is trying to return after badly breaking his leg on July 2021. That loss to Dustin Poirier marked his third defeat in his last four fights.