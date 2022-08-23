Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 179
UFC 278’s storylines: Edwards vs. Usman 3? Or something else? Rockhold’s retirement, and What to do with Merab Dvalishvili next - 1:10
NEWS ROUNDUP
Tony Ferguson moves up to welterweight for UFC 279 fight vs. Li Jingliang - 29:01
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/21/23315159/ufc-news-ufc-279-tony-ferguson-li-jingliang-moves-to-welterweight-mma
Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal verbally agree to fight - 35:31
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/19/23312774/ufc-mma-news-interview-media-gilbert-burns-jorge-masvidal-fight
OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 44:16
LORD USYK!
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/20/23314610/results-highlights-oleksandr-usyk-takes-split-decision-over-anthony-joshua-boxing-news
A 5-second KSW KO
https://twitter.com/KSW_MMA/status/1561064826465574912
It’s Kayla vs. Pacheco in the PFL Final again
https://twitter.com/PFLMMA/status/1561073716674498560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/PFLMMA/status/1561089523219476481
MVP seriously loses to Mike Perry in BKFC
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/20/23314791/upset-watch-mike-perry-beat-michael-venom-page-in-sudden-death-bkfc-27-highlight-videos
