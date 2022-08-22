UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card

I think after the remarkable ending to UFC 278, we all need a break and a breather before the next UFC show. After we take this weekend off, the Octagon finally hits France for the very first time. In the main event of UFC Paris, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane takes on Tai Tuivasa, whose spirited run up the top of the heavyweight ranks has him in legitimate title contention. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker returns to action against former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

My personal favorite fight on this card is a featherweight fight between Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood. That will serve as the main card opener on a historic day for the UFC in France.

Here’s the full lineup for UFC Paris, which goes down on September 3rd:

Main Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Taylor Lapilus vs. Khalid Taha

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET, ESPN+)

Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Ailin Perez

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov