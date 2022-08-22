Fights on Tap: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
What a weekend for combat sports. From Leon Edwards’ ‘KO of the Year’ and ‘Comeback of the Year’ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship to Mike Perry defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page in sudden death at BKFC 27, we saw a lot of ‘WOW!’ moments. With those events now over, though, it’s time to look at what we have ahead on the combat sports schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, and a newly crowned champion has her first defense set.
Carla Esparza is returning to the Octagon for her first defense after dethroning ex-strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 this past May. The ‘Cookie Monster’ fights Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 281, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Weili earned an opportunity against Esparza with a second-round spinning backfist KO of Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 275 in June. ‘Magnum’ previously held the strawweight championship before being defeated by Rose Namajunas twice.
UFC Paris — September 3
Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda — lightweight
Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak — lightweight
UFC 279 — September 10
Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — heavyweight
Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson — lightweight
Mike Davis vs. Uroš Medić — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez — welterweight
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland — middleweight
Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield — light heavyweight
Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry — bantamweight
UFC 280 — October 22
Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa — women’s bantamweight
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Parker Porter — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — October 29
Cody Durden vs. Kleydson Rodrigues — flyweight
UFC 281 — November 12
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann — light heavyweight
Mike Trizano vs. SeungWoo Choi — featherweight
Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili — women’s strawweight
Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano — lightweight
Silvana Gómez Juárez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — women’s strawweight
Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — December 3
Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall — featherweight
Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdéz — lightweight
UFC 282 — December 10
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — welterweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 143 — September 23
Erick Sanchez vs. Jamey Lynch — lightweight
Elijah Harris vs. Trey Williams — light heavyweight
Cage Warriors 144 — October 7
Dominique Wooding vs. Michele Martignoni — bantamweight
