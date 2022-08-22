Paulo Costa responds to Jake Paul after Luke Rockhold bout labeled a ‘glorified street fight’

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has responded to Jake Paul after the YouTuber labeled his three-round slugfest with Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 a ‘glorified street fight’ and an embarrassment to mixed martial arts.

Bruhhhh lol



Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing



This a glorified street fight



Both ez money. #UFC278 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 21, 2022

Now a free agent, Costa would be more than happy to settle any issues with Paul in the boxing ring. But he doubts the 5-0 boxer would want any part of the matchup, calling ‘The Problem Child’s’ bluff at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference.

“If this is the last one, Jake Paul is very welcome to send an offer or a contract and we can do this boxing fight,” Costa told reporters following his unanimous decision win over Rockhold (h/t MMA Junkie). “I don’t know if he wants this blood, you know? I think he wants to fight wrestlers or something like that, I think.”

Paul is searching for a fresh challenge after his Aug. 6 boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) was canceled after Rahman failed to make weight. The 25-year-old continues to angle for boxing matches with ex-UFC fighters despite not having fought a professional boxer since making his debut in 2020.

Paul holds standout victories over former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, finishing both men via knockout. He and his older brother Logan Paul are two of the hottest commodities in combat sports right now.