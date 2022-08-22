Share All sharing options for: UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC PARIS: ‘GANE VS. TUIVASA’, set for Saturday, September 3rd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The main event is a heavyweight fight between Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa. Co-main event action will involve a competitive scrap in the middleweight division between the remarkable Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker and the dangerous Marvin ‘The Italian Dream’ Vettori.

The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ at 3/12PM ETPT, with the prelims on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 12PM/9AM ETPT.

The fight card as it stands today, which is subject to change, is as follows:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 3 — 3/12PM ETPT

12. MAIN EVENT — 265lbs: Ciryl Gane (10-1) vs. Tai Tuivasa (15-3)

11. CO-MAIN — 185lbs: Robert Whittaker (23-6) vs. Marvin Vettori (18-4)

10. 185lbs: Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) vs. Roman Kopylov (8-2)

9. 155lbs: Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) vs. John Makdessi (18-7)

8. 135lbs: Taylor Lapilus (18-3) vs. Khalid Taha (13-4)

7. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (13-5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12PM/9AM ETPT

6. 145lbs: Zarah Fairn (6-4) vs. Allin Perez (7-1)

5. 155lbs: Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5)

4. 145lbs: Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4)

3. 145lbs: Ricardo Ramos (16-4) vs. Danny Henry (12-4)

2. 155lbs: Fares Ziam (12-4) vs. Michal Figlak (8-0)

1. 185lbs: Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4)