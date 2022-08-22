UFC 278 Reactions & UFC Paris Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 REACTIONS — 1:21

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s including our main event title bout, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, one majority, & one fight to a split draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold. POTN: Leon Edwards & Victor Altamirano.

Here’s a look at the UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC 278 Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN PPV CARD | SAT. AUG. 20

At 2:50 — 12. UFC Welterweight Championship/Rematch: Leon Edwards (20-3) DEF. Kamaru Usman (20-1) — via KO (left high kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

At 15:13 — 11. Paulo Costa (14-2) DEF. Luke Rockhold (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 22:50 — 10. Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) DEF. José Aldo (31-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 26:00 — 9. Lucie Pudilová (14-7) DEF. Wu Yanan (13-6) — via TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2

At 27:30 — 8. Tyson Pedro (9-3) DEF. Harry Hunsucker (7-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 1

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 29:19 — 7. Marcin Tybura (23-7) DEF. Alexandr Romanov (16-1) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

At 32:08 — 6. Jared Gordon (19-5) DEF. Leonardo Santos (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 32:17 — 5. Sean Woodson (9-1-1) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7-1) — fight to a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

At 32:32 — 4. Ange Loosa (9-3) DEF. AJ Fletcher (9-2)— via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS

At 32:42 — 3. Amir Albazi (15-1) DEF. Francisco Figueiredo (13-5) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 1

At 34:23 — 2. Aoriqileng (24-9) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 34:55 — 1. Victor Altamirano (11-2) DEF. Daniel da Silva (11-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1

UFC PARIS: Gane vs. Tuivasa PICKS — 35:53

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC PARIS Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Accor Arena, Paris, France, in two weeks time on Sat, September 3rd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change (the prelims have already shifted around quite a bit between recording and writing the post):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 3 — 3/12PM ETPT (10 Cares)

12. 265lbs: Ciryl Gane (10-1) vs. Tai Tuivasa (15-3) — At 51:56, 3 Cares, but split

11. 185lbs: Robert Whittaker (23-6) vs. Marvin Vettori (18-4) — At 48:45, 3 Cares, but split

10. 185lbs: Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) vs. Roman Kopylov (8-2) — At 47:20, 1 Care (Stephie)

9. 155lbs: Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) vs. John Makdessi (18-7) — At 46:31

8. 135lbs: Taylor Lapilus (18-3) vs. Khalid Taha (13-4) — At 44:58

7. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (13-5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5) — At 42:58, 3 Cares

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12PM/9AM ETPT (2 Cares)

6. 145lbs: Zarah Fairn (6-4) vs. Allin Perez (7-1) — At 42:34

5. 155lbs: Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5) — At 37:24

4. 145lbs: Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) — At 38:49, 2 Cares (John & Eugene)

3. 145lbs: Ricardo Ramos (16-4) vs. Danny Henry (12-4) — At 37:42

2. 155lbs: Fares Ziam (12-4) vs. Michal Figlak (8-0) — At 36:46

1. 185lbs: Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4) — At 38:00

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.