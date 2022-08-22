Filed under: UFC 278 UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 MMA SQUARED: No more GOAT talk or win streak, it’s all Leon Edwards — with an assist from Nate Diaz But which Nate Diaz fight did Leon really learn from? By Chris Rini Aug 22, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: No more GOAT talk or win streak, it’s all Leon Edwards — with an assist from Nate Diaz Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 278, Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream UFC 278: ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more MMA SQUARED: No more GOAT talk or win streak, it’s all Edwards — with an assist from Diaz Corner video: Listen to Edwards’ coaching leading up to KO win View all 68 stories Get the latest gear UFC 278 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards Event T-Shirt Kamaru Usman 'Nigerian Nightmare' T-Shirt Leon 'Rocky' Edwards Lion T-Shirt UFC Paddy Pimblett Liverpool T-Shirt UFC Ulti-Man Beach Towel Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Panini Select UFC Trading Card Blaster More From Bloody Elbow UFC veteran Erick Silva retires at 38 following post-COVID-19 heart attack Armbar and foot lock subs! Watch actor Tom Hardy win gi and no-gi gold in BJJ UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more Corner video: Listen to Edwards’ coaching leading up to KO win UFC 278: Leon Edwards maintains Kamaru Usman was never top P4P Usman opens as sizeable betting favorite over Edwards in potential trilogy Loading comments...
