‘Easy money bro’ — Video shows manager Ali Abdelaziz devastated after Kamaru Usman KO

Kamaru Usman’s title defense against Leon Edwards didn’t go the way Ali Abdelaziz and Henry Cejudo had anticipated.

Abdelaziz, who manages Usman and several other fighters at Dominance MMA, was sat ringside with Cejudo for the UFC 278 main event when Edwards knocked out Usman with a vicious head kick in the fifth round of the fight.

Their reaction was caught on camera and uploaded to Triple C’s YouTube channel.

Easy money? Not really, bro.

“Hey Ali, easy money bro, easy money”



Edwards was down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards and expected to lose a unanimous decision before flattening Usman with a head kick with just under a minute to go, marking one of the greatest comebacks (and knockouts) in UFC history.

‘Rocky’ extended his win streak to 10-0 (1 NC) and became the first fighter to finish Usman in the UFC and the second British fighter to win a UFC title. He will bring the belt back home to England and would like his first title defense to be in the UK, possibly at Wembley Stadium.