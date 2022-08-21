Kamaru Usman opens as sizeable betting favorite over Leon Edwards in potential trilogy

Kamaru Usman has opened as a big betting favorite over Leon Edwards should the UFC decide to book an immediate rematch following their welterweight title fight at UFC 278.

Usman was knocked out and lost his belt to Edwards in the UFC 278 main event at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena after ‘Rocky’ flattened him with a head kick in the final minute of the fight, tying the score 1-1.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was up 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards heading into the fifth round, with Edwards expected to lose a unanimous decision.

The fact that Edwards got the KO so late in the fight with everyone but his coaches expecting him to lose made for one of the most shocking and iconic knockouts in UFC history, with Edwards becoming only the second British fighter to win a UFC title.

Still, despite such an impressive feat, Edwards opens a +285 underdog in a potential trilogy fight, with BetOnline listing Usman as a -350 favorite.

Edwards would like his first title defense to be in the UK, with UFC president Dana White excited about the possibility of hosting an event at Wembley Stadium.