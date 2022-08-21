 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

This is UFC 276 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 278 is in the books, and it saw one of the most incredible comebacks in MMA history.

Kamaru Usman looked to be a minute away from another dominant title defense to add to his resume. But Leon Edwards had other plans, and he landed a picture perfect head kick to put the now former top pound-for-pound star out cold. While everyone was counting him out, Edwards pulled out an epic comeback late in the fifth and became the new UFC welterweight champion.

Also on the card, Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold put on a very heavyweight type of contest, and Jose Aldo’s road back to the title got derailed with a very close decision against Merab Dvalishvili.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 278: ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 54 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...