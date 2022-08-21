UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards results and analysis: The best Rocky movie yet

I haven’t done an analysis post in a while, and I’m pretty happy that it just happened to be tonight that I got back on the horse. Like Daniel Cormier said, I had already written Leon Edwards’ obituary. Literally. I had this all finished up, half way through the fifth round, so I could post it immediately after the card ended. Obviously it’s taken a few more minutes, because I had to delete everything I wrote about the main event and start all over. Because of one head kick. At 4:04 of the fifth round.

This was the perfect example of why this is my favorite sport in the world. You never know what’s going to happen. Edwards was actually fighting a great fight against Kamaru Usman - it just happened to be against the best guy in the world. Well, he WAS the best guy in the world. But after a strong first round, Usman put it on him for the next three and a half rounds. Edwards was going to drop a decision. But one great feint and one of the best head kicks ever and Birmingham (and Jamaica) have a world champion now.

There will obviously be a third fight. And Usman might get his title back. But wow, that was a moment I’ll never forget. That just made Edwards’ entire journey worth it. And Dana White said they might do the third fight in Wembley Stadium. How crazy would that be? With all due to respect to Michael Bisping, that would be the biggest fight in UK history. Amazing.