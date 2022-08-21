‘I’m f—ing old’ - Former champion Luke Rockhold announces retirement after UFC 278

After 15 years as a professional, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is calling it a career. The 37-year-old announced his retirement during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan after his UFC 278 co-main event fight with Paulo Costa.

“I’ve been through so much the last few years. Thank you, fighting. Thank you UFC. Thank you, Joe. I f—ng can’t do it anymore. I gave it my all and I just didn’t... I’m f—g old.”

Prior to Saturday night, Rockhold last saw action at UFC 239 in July 2019 against former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. He lost via second-round knockout in his light heavyweight debut, prompting a two-year hiatus from competition.

Rockhold holds notable victories against Keith Jardine, Tim Kennedy, and former UFC champions Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, and Chris Weidman, from whom he won the undisputed middleweight title at UFC 194 in 2015.

Rockhold ended his professional career with a record of 16-6 (6-5 in the UFC).