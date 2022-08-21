UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Mookie Alexander is here for his last time guest hosting the show before he moves on to bigger and better things, and tonight he was joined by his Bloody Elbow cohort, Dayne Fox (since our official hosts, Zane & Eddie are absentees this weekend). We recorded for you on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 278: ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ now 12-bout PPV (pay-per-view) event; which took place at The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s including our main event title bout, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, & one majority draw, with the opening bout ending in a majority draw. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold. POTN: Leon Edwards & Victor Altamirano.

Here’s a look at the UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN PPV CARD | SAT. AUG. 20

12. UFC Welterweight Championship/Rematch: Leon Edwards (20-3) DEF. Kamaru Usman (20-1) — via KO (left high kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

11. Paulo Costa (14-2) DEF. Luke Rockhold (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

10. Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) DEF. José Aldo (31-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

9. Lucie Pudilová (14-7) DEF. Wu Yanan (13-6) — via TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2

8. Tyson Pedro (9-3) DEF. Harry Hunsucker (7-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 1

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. Marcin Tybura (23-7) DEF. Alexandr Romanov (16-1) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

6. Jared Gordon (19-5) DEF. Leonardo Santos (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Sean Woodson (9-1-1) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7-1) — fight to a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

4. Ange Loosa (9-3) DEF. AJ Fletcher (9-2)— via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS

3. Amir Albazi (15-1) DEF. Francisco Figueiredo (13-5) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 1

2. Aoriqileng (24-9) DEF. Jay Perrin (10-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Victor Altamirano (11-2) DEF. Daniel da Silva (11-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1

