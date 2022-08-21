Epic comeback KO!! - Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 278 main event

Wow. Just, wow.

Headlining UFC 278 was a welterweight title rematch between pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The pair fought each other seven years ago, very early in their UFC careers, with Usman taking a decision win. This one turned out completely different.

Edwards became the first person to score a takedown against Usman in the UFC, even getting mount and his back in the first round. The champion showed his veteran savvy, rallying and slowly wearing him down with pressure and wrestling as the fight continued. Edwards looked dejected as Usman seemed to be on the way to getting a dominant decision win... Until he wasn’t.

Late in the fifth, one perfectly placed head kick had Edwards completing an epic championship comeback to win the belt and upset the top pound-for-pound star.

Check out fight highlights, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, Round 5 Usman jabs to the body. Edwards with a knee. They trade short jabs. Usman backs him up and lands a couple of shots, but Edwards deftly defends a takedown attempt. Edwards ends up down but the ref stands them up rather quickly. Low low from Edwards. The kick did not look like it was to the cup though. Usman only takes a few seconds and they reset. Usman lands two body kicks right away. They stare at each other for a while. OH MY GOD! EDWARDS JUST KNOCKED USMAN CLEAN OUT WITH A HEAD KICK! OH MY GOD! Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman via KO (head kick), 4:04 of round 5

