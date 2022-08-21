Zombie fight! Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold full fight video highlights from UFC 278 co-main event

Co-headlining UFC 278 is a middleweight bout between two popular names in former title contender Paulo Costa and former UFC champ Luke Rockhold. The two fighters were pretty intense during the lead up, and surprisingly, the fight went the full three rounds.

Both men were incredibly gassed after the first — Rockhold especially — but they fostered on in an incredibly wild and sloppy affair for the next two rounds. Rockhold could barely stand, looking like a zombie on the feet for the most part. By the end of the contest, he even intentionally rubbed all his blood on Costa’s face.

Costa landed more shots though, winning a wild decision.

Rockhold took off his gloves and said he felt old, then the former UFC middleweight champion signaled what could be his final fight ever.

Check out fight highlights, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa, Round 3

Body kick and a combo from Costa. Costa spins and misses and falls down. Rockhold jumps on him but Costa immediately dumps him off. Costa lands to his nose and Rockhold spins right around. But he lands a big shot himself! This is such a strange fight. Costa with two more shots, and more. Rockhold with a huge left that staggers Costa! But he has his hands down with almost nothing left. Costa puts his hands behind his back! Rockhold lands a body kick and a left. Rockhold shoots but Costa stuffs it and takes top position. The crowd is mad. Costa is in half guard and they’re chirping at each other. Costa takes his back and sinks hooks. He looks for a choke. Rockhold can barely breathe. Rockhold sits up but Costa drags him back down. Rockhold turns into his guard! WOW! 20 seconds to go! WOW Rockhold just wipes his blood all over Costa’s face! That was totally messed up. Wow. I don’t even have the right words for that. 10-9 and 29-28 Costa.

Paulo Costa defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rockhold looked visibly tired after the first round #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/tELmqsTCeo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 21, 2022

Lanzan con poder para hacer daño. Ambos muestran signos de desgaste #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/lhhJy44pqq — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 21, 2022