 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Shadow kick for the win’ - Pros react to Edwards’ last-minute KO of Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In an insane comeback, Leon Edwards became the new welterweight champion at UFC 278. In the last minute of the fifth round, ‘Rocky’ landed a flush head kick and knocked Kamaru Usman out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC 278: ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 54 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...