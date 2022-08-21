‘Shadow kick for the win’ - Pros react to Edwards’ last-minute KO of Usman at UFC 278

In an insane comeback, Leon Edwards became the new welterweight champion at UFC 278. In the last minute of the fifth round, ‘Rocky’ landed a flush head kick and knocked Kamaru Usman out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

oh!!!! Bro!!! He got a takedown!!! #UFC278 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 21, 2022

Wow didn’t see that coming! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

My chin has been tucked for as long as Usman had his back taken #UFC278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

That was a great round by Leon!!! His timing on when to know what to do is amazing!! #UFC278 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022

Usman trains at altitude and I think that will/is playing a huge factor here! #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

Heavy body shots from USMAN will pay dividends later in fight #ufc278 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman has been throwing more kicks, Edwards landed just as many takedowns as the champ so far….. MMA man ‍♂️ #ufc278 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) August 21, 2022

2-1 Usman. His pressure and control is starting to wear in Edward's. Rocky has to stop putting himself in the cage. He's making the takedown available after a combination by staying there. #UFC278 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) August 21, 2022

Wrestlers don’t sit down between rounds! #UFC278 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 21, 2022

Usman took that takedown personal — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022

Herb should’ve called the fence grab on both sides. Only right. #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Wow! MMA you never know what’s going to happen! #ufc278 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 21, 2022

Holy shit — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) August 21, 2022

Shadow kick for the win! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) August 21, 2022

This is a toughhhh game ! #ufc278 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever seen something like that… what a sport #ufc278 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 21, 2022

Wow... just wow. He had seconds left to win this fight and he did. Well done @Leon_edwardsmma #UFC278 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) August 21, 2022

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Best comeback ever???? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Oh my lanta!!! The head kick came out of no where! What a vicious knockout #UFC278 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 21, 2022

It’s all about how you finish #UFC278 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Greatest fucking sport in the world #UFC278 — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) August 21, 2022

The MMA Gods have blessed us tonight #ufc278 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) August 21, 2022

Look at me now!!! Wow good shit @Leon_edwardsmma — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) August 21, 2022

Omggggggggg I’m so happy for my boy #ufc278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

MMA is fucking chaos. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 21, 2022