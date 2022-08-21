‘That was so strange’ - Pros react to Paulo Costa’s crazy win over Rockhold at UFC 278

In one of the weirdest fights of 2022, Paulo Costa managed to get the job done at UFC 278. Against an exhausted Luke Rockhold, the Brazilian ate some hard shots to pick up a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.
Are Rockhold & Costa the most disliked Aholes in the sport? Asking for a friend? Also, I am hoping for a double KO. ♂️— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) August 21, 2022
Costa Nurmagomedov #UFC278— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) August 21, 2022
Good for Luke getting out of that round. This 2nd round should be interesting.— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
I think Luke has given up. #UFC278— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) August 21, 2022
It feels like Luke had an adrenaline dump early in this fight. His body language when he stepped in the octagon showed the nerves were there after being out so long. #UFC278— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 21, 2022
Costa is lookin sharp— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 21, 2022
Salt Lake isn’t at Denver height but you feel the elevation still. These dudes are feeling it hard— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Almost uppercut his junk off #UFC278— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 21, 2022
This fight is madness #UFC278— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 21, 2022
Luke is a dawg man @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 21, 2022
This is a weirdly entertaining fight lmao #UFC278— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022
Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end?— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022
I loved this fight #UFC278— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 21, 2022
Luke Rockhold is a freaking animal for that ending rubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha#ufc278— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 21, 2022
Incredible fight!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
That might be the grossest thing I’ve ever seen #UFC278— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) August 21, 2022
That was so strange. #UFC278— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) August 21, 2022
Luke Rockhold left it all in the octagon #UFC278— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 21, 2022
Man I sure thought Rockhold won Rd2, irrelevant bc he lost other 2. He moved backward but landed a ton of hard strikes.— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
First time I've seen a dude wipe his bloody nose all over another man's face in the Octagon #UFC278— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) August 21, 2022
Hahahah. What a fight!!!! Only in mma !!! #UFC278— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022
Respects to Luke he fought like a beast beautiful way to go out osss— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 21, 2022
August 21, 2022
Even in that loss best way for @LukeRockhold to go out. So much heart but it takes two and @BorrachinhaMMA was so good tonight. Great fight fellas , happy trails my brother Luke!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022
Loading comments...