Upset! Watch Mike Perry beat Michael ‘Venom’ Page in sudden death - BKFC 27 highlight videos

MMA standouts Michael Page and Mike Perry fought each other in bareknuckle boxing, as they headlined BKFC 27. “MVP” came in as the betting favorite, but after a decision and a sudden death overtime round, he succumbed to the always gritty Perry.

Perry also sustained a broken jaw before getting the victory. Watch highlights from the bare knuckle bout below, along with a snippet from MMA Fighting’s play-by-play:

Overtime Round: Clearly, the judges didn’t agree, ruling a split draw. For the second time in BKFC history, there will be an overtime round. Page hits Perry with a combo coming in and then hooks to the body before they clinch up. Perry tries to power in and catch the ducking Page. Dirty boxing inside, but Page minimizes damage. Page goes to the body and ducks before Perry bullrushes in. Who wants it more. Page styling a bit, reaching for the clinch as Perry comes in. Counter hooks as Perry muscles into the clinch again. Page’s mouth is bloody, and he takes a heavy uppercut. Perry is looking for the finish as Perry surges in. They trade punches, and Perry lands a a left hook that gets Page’s attention. A short firefight as the fight finally comes to an end with both fighters bleeding and exhausted.

Will Venom strike with another highlight reel finish? Here comes MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/aKYVhF1f61 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

MIKE PERRY DROPS MVP!!



pic.twitter.com/kGndA8Z6DG — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) August 20, 2022