Control? UFC 278 video: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili full fight highlights

Part of the UFC 278 main card was the return of the legend Jose Aldo. He fought Merab Dvalishvili, looking to continue turning back the clock and extend his impressive winning streak for another crack at the title.

The fight ended up really close, with Aldo defending every single takedown, and landing more strikes from distance early on. The wrestling slowed Aldo in the third, making for a closer fight by the end. Despite the criteria saying otherwise, the judges seemed to have rewarded control and failed takedown attempts over strikes landed. Dvalishvili ended up with a unanimous decision, and even a 30-27 score, to derail Aldo’s winning streak.

Check out fight highlights, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Round 3

They hug to start the round. Dvalishvili shoots yet again but Aldo easily fights him off. Right hook over the top from Merab. He spins and misses. Aldo might be tired. Left from Dvalishvili. Low kick. Aldo with a hard knee to the body. Aldo with a wide left to try to create space. Dvalishvili with another right, and a left. He’s much more active. Another knee from Aldo. He’s backing off though because Dvalishvili is relentless. Aldo slips two rights and a spinning attack. He’s gotta do more on offense though. Jab and a right from Aldo. Dvalishvili dives in on a takedown again. And again. Nothing. That has to be 12-13 attempts and he’s never hit the floor. He’s ragdolling him now and Aldo STILL isn’t hitting the floor. Whizzer keeps him up that time. Knees to the butt from Dvalishvili. Couple of punches. Aldo just didn’t do enough. 10-9 and 29-28 Dvalishvili.

Mareb Dvalishvili defeated Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

