UFC 278: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Watch Party — ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’

Join us Saturday, Aug 20th, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play ‘watch party’ in the player above of the UFC 278 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Light Heavyweights, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunuscker. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from The Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios.

The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Title Bout this weekend at their UFC 278 PPV event, in a highly anticipated return to the Salt Lake area. So, we with this PPV purchase will get a title fight rematch, a Light Heavyweight brawl between two up-and-comers, a Bantamweight scrap between a fight veteran and a pheenom, among others, providing us with as much bang for our buck as the UFC can muster this month. That being said, the upcoming PPV’s after this one will be decidedly improved upon compared to this one.

As aforementioned, a highly-anticipated rematch is going down this weekend at UFC 278 in the main event, as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru ‘The Last Stylebender’ Usman (20-1) make this sixth straight title defense against contender, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (19-3), on a ten-fight undefeated streak clash once again for the Welterweight championship.

The co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to ‘The Eraser’ Paulo Costa, now ranked No. 6 in the Middleweight division, battling it out in an effort to smash the return of former Champion, Luke Rockhold.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated non-title bouts between José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, and Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova. Bonus excitement comes when Heavyweights, Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov are pitted against one another as the Featured Prelim, to wrap up a stacked Preliminary card.

We're all excited enough for this card to shout at the television set along with you SATURDAY NIGHT, starting 15 minutes before the PPV main card kicks off.

In other words, UFC 278 can’t start soon enough! Admit it, you’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this...

If not — or you're just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $74.99US (for current subscribers) or a whopping $99.98 plus tax (for the PPV and ESPN+ annual subscription deal) — don't worry, we've got you covered...

We're going to call every moment of UFC 278's PPV main card on our YouTube channel LIVE Saturday night at 10PM ET.

Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card. Tonight's show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with three Early Preliminary card fights on FIGHT PASS, which should commence around 6PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN+ AND now free on the ABC TV Network at 8PM ET. Finally, the main PPV card will air with five bouts, including the main event title fight, on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT.

Here’s a look at the UFC 278: ‘Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. AUG 20 — 10/7PM ETPT

12. UFC Welterweight Championship/Rematch: Kamaru Usman (20-1) vs. Leon Edwards (19-3)

11. Paulo Costa (13-2) vs. Luke Rockhold (16-5)

10. José Aldo (31-7) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (14-4)

9. Lucie Pudilová (13-7) vs. Wu Yanan (13-5)

8. Tyson Pedro (8-3) vs. Harry Hunsucker (7-5)

For the AUDIO version of this stream, visit our Bloody Elbow Presents SoundCloud channel.

Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

7. Marcin Tybura (22-7) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-0)

6. Jared Gordon (18-5) vs. Leonardo Santos (18-5)

5. Sean Woodson (9-1) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7)

4. AJ Fletcher (9-1) vs. Ange Loosa (8-3)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

3. Amir Albazi (14-1) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (13-4)

2. Aoriqileng (23-9) vs. Jay Perrin (10-5)

1. Victor Altamirano (10-2) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-3)

