‘The plot thickens’ - Pros react to Merab Dvalishvili’s decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 278. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Merab Dvalishivili defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 278.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In another wrestling heavy performance, Merab Dvalishivili managed to get the job done at UFC 278. Although he could not take down Jose Aldo, the Georgian managed to nullify his opponent’s striking enough to warrant a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

