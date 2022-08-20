‘The plot thickens’ - Pros react to Merab Dvalishvili’s decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278

In another wrestling heavy performance, Merab Dvalishivili managed to get the job done at UFC 278. Although he could not take down Jose Aldo, the Georgian managed to nullify his opponent’s striking enough to warrant a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.
What an entrance. Performance of a career here I feel. This guy tailor made for Jose to shine. Styles makes fights. Great matchup!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
Aldo is the man!!!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022
Has Aldo ever said why he stopped low kicking so much???— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Those Georgians are really under rated tho and largely unknown. But many incredible wrestler grapplers hail from here. Certainly straight wrestlers. This guy Mirab is a great little fighter!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
August 21, 2022
1-0 Aldo #UFC278— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022
Aldo trying to time that knee to stop the shot!! Great stuff so far! #UFC278— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Aldo needs to get moving, spending too much time on the cage— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
2-0 Merab…Aldo still throwing heat! #UFC278— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Aldo has to pick up the volume and keep his back off the cage otherwise Merab wins decision.— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
If someone’s game plan is to take you down and you defend every takedown attempt you win. If aldo loses this because this dude doesn’t want to stand he should lose.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) August 21, 2022
Looks like Aldo looking for that 1 shot…I feel like he needs to pursue the finish at this point #UFC278— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Tuesday mornings at the American kick boxing academy— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
The plot thickens #UFC278— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 21, 2022
Merab wins, pace overwhelmed him for sure!— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Honestly… Yes but I’d have to try hard. https://t.co/F6Tn8BWqLw— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 21, 2022
That salt lake city altitude is killing everybody#UFC278— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisUFC) August 21, 2022
Aldo needed to be more aggressive and do more than just good defense!#ufc278— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 21, 2022
Only 2 leg kicks from Aldo. Why TF doesn’t he throw them like he used to— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Wow, they all got it right!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) August 21, 2022
Merab has a gas tank. No doubt— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) August 21, 2022
What’s up DRAKE @ufc @MerabDvalishvil— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 21, 2022
