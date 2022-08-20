UFC 278: Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 278 from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Today’s main event will see Kamaru Usman trying to cement his place as the top P4P fighter in the world when he defends his welterweight title against the only guy with a winning streak almost as long as his, Leon Edwards. The co-main is a grudge match in the middleweight division, with former champ Luke Rockhold returning to the Octagon to take on top contender Paulo Costa. And on top of that, Jose Aldo will meet Merab Dvalishvili in what should be a 135-pound barnburner.

This post will cover the first four fights of the main card, up to Rockhold vs. Costa. There will be separate PBP posts for the prelims and the main event.

UFC 278 is a standard PPV. There are three early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Those will air on big ESPN, ESPN+, and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

Let’s go!