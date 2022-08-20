UFC 278 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘If you want people to hear what you have to say, winning is everything’

UFC 278 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in SLC, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Luke Rockhold’s place with dogs barking. He’s usually worried about his weight cut but he feels good. He just hopes Paulo Costa makes it. Jason Parillo says that if you want people to hear what you have to say, winning is everything.

Costa is cutting weight in a pool. His brother says this is his best weight cut yet. He says that Rockhold has already admitted that he’s scared of him, and he’s looking forward to a tough fight. He goes outside to a bunch of fans chanting his name. There are more Brazilian people in SLC than I thought.

Official weigh-in time. Kamaru Usman is 170. So is Leon Edwards. Both Rockhold and Costa are 185.5. Rockhold’s dog is with him, as always. He didn’t look drained at all.

Ceremonial weigh-ins now. Aldo and Dvalishvili are all smiles and excitement. Rockhold is in good spirits. Costa is stoic while Rockhold can’t wait for him to get off the scale and come at him. They talk a bit but Dana keeps them apart.