Kamaru Usman admits Leon Edwards the better technical striker, but when I throw, ‘guys go to sleep’

Kamaru Usman admits he is nervous heading into UFC 278 as he knows that Leon Edwards is the more technical striker.

But what Usman lacks in technique, he makes up for in power, as the reigning UFC welterweight champion is more than capable of shutting out the lights of any man that steps into the cage with him (see here), Edwards included.

Usman knows he has his work cut out against Edwards if the fight stays standing, admitting ‘Rocky’ has the slicker 1-2, but ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ warned not to underestimate him on the feet, hinting that anything is possible if he lands flush on Edwards Saturday night.

“Best Leon Edwards looks really, really good,” Usman told BT Sport (h/t Sportskeeda) ahead of his welterweight title defense against Edwards. “I’ve said it before. This is the most dangerous fighter in the division right now. Leon is a well-rounded fighter. If he throws his 1-2, they come sharper and smoother and slicker than mine. Maybe a little bit faster, but when I throw my 1-2s, guys go to sleep.”

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards II takes place tonight, Aug. 20, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.