UFC 278 fight card primer: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

The main event of UFC 278 will feature a welterweight fight between Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) and Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC). UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 airs live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah this Saturday, August 20th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, with the ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Usman: 35 years old | 6’0” | 76” reach

Edwards: 30 years old | 6’2” | 74” reach

What have these two done recently?

Usman: W - Colby Covington (DEC) | W - Jorge Masvidal (KO) | W - Gilbert Burns (TKO)

Edwards: W - Nate Diaz (DEC) | NC - Belal Muhammad (NC) | W - Rafael Dos Anjos (DEC)

How did these two get here?

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards were featured on the early prelims of UFC on FOX: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 nearly seven years ago when they first fought. That night, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ earned a unanimous decision over ‘Rocky’ in his UFC debut following his contract-winning performance at The Ultimate Fighter 21 finale five months earlier. Fast forward to now, and the duo share the Octagon again after finding great success in the welterweight division with their respective ascensions to UFC champion and perennial contender.

Usman has lived up to his moniker, being a nightmare for every opponent he has faced since joining the UFC. The Sanford MMA product rattled off seven wins to earn his first championship opportunity against then-champion Tyron Woodley, who he dominated over the course of five rounds. The guard was changed, and Usman has remained on the throne ever since.

At the same time, Edwards fought his way to contention with ten consecutive wins. Though inactivity, the COVID-19 pandemic and fight cancellations have kept Edwards away from a shot at gold for much longer than expected, the No. 2 welterweight is finally next in line when he returns to the Octagon on Saturday.

Why should you care?

There is no question Usman and Edwards have improved since their first fight. Does the second fight go any different, or does Usman have Edwards’ number? Tune in!