Paulo Costa explains why he said ‘f-ck USADA’ at UFC 278 weigh-ins

Paulo Costa laid into USADA at the UFC 278 weigh-ins.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC 278 Press Conference
Paulo Costa will take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Paulo Costa is not happy with USADA.

The Brazilian put the United States Anti-Doping Agency on blast after being randomly drug tested while trying to make weight for his middleweight fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Despite being asked to submit a blood sample at 7 am on the day of the weigh-ins, Costa was still able to make weight, hitting the scales at 185.5 pounds.

Still, he was understandably frustrated with the situation, yelling ‘f-ck USADA’ at the official weigh-ins yesterday.

“The guy went on my bedroom 7am, I was cutting weight, to take my blood,” Costa said after making weight. “F*** USADA.”

Costa later followed up with a Tweet where he further ripped into USADA for drug testing him while he was severely dehydrated.

“F*** the boss on USADA who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out,” he posted. “I was cutting weight, very dehydrated, and they wants took my blood! F*** those guys! I never been caught by USADA test, I don’t need this f*** sh*t.”

Costa also revealed that Rockhold jumped in on the situation by accusing him of using steroids despite never having failed a drug test throughout his career.

“Is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for get knocked out cold ? sorry but it’s not enough,” Costa wrote.

UFC 278, which features Costa vs. Rockhold as the co-main event, takes place tonight, Aug. 20, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

