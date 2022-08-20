Paulo Costa explains why he said ‘f-ck USADA’ at UFC 278 weigh-ins

Paulo Costa is not happy with USADA.

The Brazilian put the United States Anti-Doping Agency on blast after being randomly drug tested while trying to make weight for his middleweight fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Despite being asked to submit a blood sample at 7 am on the day of the weigh-ins, Costa was still able to make weight, hitting the scales at 185.5 pounds.

Still, he was understandably frustrated with the situation, yelling ‘f-ck USADA’ at the official weigh-ins yesterday.

“The guy went on my bedroom 7am, I was cutting weight, to take my blood,” Costa said after making weight. “F*** USADA.”

Costa later followed up with a Tweet where he further ripped into USADA for drug testing him while he was severely dehydrated.

Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit pic.twitter.com/dtFJQ61ezW — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 19, 2022

Costa also revealed that Rockhold jumped in on the situation by accusing him of using steroids despite never having failed a drug test throughout his career.

Is accusing me of using steroids your best excuse for get knocked out cold ? sorry but it's not enough pic.twitter.com/NNcQd2ahet — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 19, 2022

UFC 278, which features Costa vs. Rockhold as the co-main event, takes place tonight, Aug. 20, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.