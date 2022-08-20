UFC 278 fight day odds: Kamaru Usman, Paulo Costa hold steady as favorites

It’s fight day for UFC 278, which is going down from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The PPV main card is scheduled to begin at 10:00PM ET, with the early prelims starting at 6:30PM ET. Before that, though, let’s go gander at the betting lines!

As of our UFC 278 midweek odds post, we discovered that the promotion’s welterweight king, Kamaru Usman is heavily favored in his rematch with the #2 rated 170-pounder, Leon Edwards. This betting line has tightened up just a tad bit, with Usman now sporting a moneyline of -350, and Edwards slightly closing the gap at +290.

The bookies believe that this five-round affair will be going the distance, just like their initial three-round meeting from 2015. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is trending around -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Naturally, Kamaru is the fighter that’s expected to get the nod, and the exotic wager ‘Usman wins by decision’ can be scooped up at a favored tick of -120. The other side of that coin has ‘Edwards wins by decision’ elevated to a lofty altitude of +900.

As for the UFC 278 co-main event, former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, is still a rather large betting underdog to the promotion’s #6 rated 185-pounder, Paulo Costa. Rockhold is rocking a value of +285, while Costa is heavily favored to get the win with a moneyline of -345.

Unlike this card’s main event, the oddsmakers aren’t forecasting the co-main to see the final bell. The proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is quite favored at -280, with the ‘Fight goes to decision’ selection sitting at about +200. Paulo has also been picked by the bet-setters to stop Luke with strikes. The prop bet ‘Costa wins by TKO/KO’ can be acquired for -150, and then ‘Rockhold wins by TKO/KO‘ wager is soaring at +1000.

Check out the UFC 278 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

