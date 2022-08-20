Usyk vs. Joshua 2: Live stream, main event start time, results, round by round updates, scoring

Heavyweight supremacy is at stake in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is looking to make it consecutive wins over former champ Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who held those titles before Usyk took them away from him in front of a pro-Joshua crowd in London, England. With Tyson Fury retired (we think), the winner of this one should be considered boxing’s best heavyweight without debate. Despite the clear decision win for Usyk in their first fight, the Ukrainian is only about a 2-to-1 favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner. There’s a free live stream of the prelims starting at 10:30 AM ET at the top of the page, followed by DAZN’s broadcast of the five-fight main card at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The main event should start at around 5 PM ET/2 PM PT but could be at around 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to Watch

I just said DAZN has the broadcast but that’s not for every territory. If you live in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland you have to order via Sky Box Office PPV at a cost of £26.95/€31.95. In Ukraine the fight is streaming for free on Megogo and on YouTube.

If you want to just order as a standalone event, PPV.com is the place to go.

Fight Card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko

Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi