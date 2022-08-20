2022 PFL Playoffs: Harrison vs. Jindrova live results and discussion

The 2022 PFL playoffs are here!

Today (Aug. 20) at the Copper Box Arena in London, England we will see the conclusion of the PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) semifinals. It’s a straightforward deal where the semifinal winners face off against each other in November’s final, so there’s nothing else to really explain.

Headlining this card is none other than two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, whose path to a threepeat continues with a semifinal showdown against Martina Jindrova. The winner of that fight will take on either Larissa Pacheco or Olena Kolesnyk. Meanwhile, UFC veteran Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane collide in the co-main for the right to go to the featherweight final. Awaiting them will be one of Ryoji Kudo or Bubba Jenkins.

There are also prelims and postlims, with postlims focused on qualifying for the ‘PFL Challenger Series’ in Europe. The prelims begin at 1 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 2 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, capped off by the postlims at 5 PM ET on ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

Main Card (2 PM ET/11 AM PT on ESPN/ESPN+)

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber - PFL Europe Qualifiers bout

Simeon Powell vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes - Non-tournament bout

Postlims PFL Europe Qualifiers (5 PM ET/2 PM PT on ESPN+)

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iverson

Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi

Preliminary Card (1 PM ET/10 AM PT on ESPN+)

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou - Non-tournament bout

Omar Hussein vs. Alex Chizov - Non-tournament bout