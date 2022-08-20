Boxing odds: Oleksandr Usyk favored in Anthony Joshua rematch

The WBO, WBA, and IBF champion, Oleksandr Usyk, will be defending his belts today (August 20th) in Saudi Arabia in a rematch with the man he took the titles from, Anthony Joshua. Let’s go see what the odds have to say about this.

Back in 2021, Anthony Joshua was holding the gold, and was a -250 betting favorite while his challenger, Oleksandr Usyk, was a +225 underdog. Usyk went on to upset Joshua by way of unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) to become the new unified heavyweight king.

Fast forward to present day, and the betting odds tell a very different story. The 19-0 undefeated Oleksandr is getting the rub from the oddsmakers, who have turned their backs on the twice blemished Anthony, who is now 24-2. Usyk is now listed as a -205 favorite, while Joshua is being offered up as a +160 underdog.

The prop bet regarding whether or not this rematch will end early almost mirrors the same line in their initial meeting. Despite going the distance last year, the odds for ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is favored at -168, with a +132 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. What, if anything, will be different this time around?

Check out the betting odds for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, courtesy of DraftKings:

