PFL 2022 Playoffs: Harrison vs Jindrová preview and weigh-in results

PFL nears its end for 2022, and they continue to assemble cards that not only sort out the current field, but plant some seeds for next year.

Kayla Harrison (14-0) has had some clear intentions to challenge herself to the fullest, whether it’s in the PFL cage or not. But for now, she’s got her hands full against Czech striker Martina Jindrová. Jindrová is on a three-fight win streak, all in 2022 starting with her Challenger Series win to get into the tournament. A decision win by Vanessa Melo was followed by a big finish over Zamzagul Fayzallanova in July. Now she meets the Judo buzzsaw that doesn’t appear to have any signs of slowing down whatsoever.

Harrison’s a known quantity, working her jab, closing the distance and doing better and better ground work in each outing. Another win here puts her in the finals for the gold yet again, andJindrová has a lot to deal with here.

Chris Wade (22-7) remains one of the most dangerous men at featherweight, and he’s been clear about his feelings in being unimpressed with the work of one Brendan Loughnane (24-4). With his accurate and powerful striking to go with his wrestling game, he’s had one of the best records in the organization and has been a heavy favorite to take it all this year. Loughnane has his rangy striking and a good submission game, and he’s not concerned with the pressure of going a full three or five round match. Wade certainly has the power to put Loughnane away, but Loughnane can still use volume and distance to make it work.

Olena Kolesnyk (7-4) remains a tough competitor and holds her own in the striking department in each performance. Her offensive wrestling is serviceable, but she’ll have a tough time moving Larissa Pacheco (17-4), who has been starching opponents on the feet or battering them on the ground in her PFL run. One of her past victims? Olena Kolesnyk herself. Can Olena make the adjustments necessary to avoid a repeat of their last battle? Or does Pacheco have her number?

Bubba Jenkins (18-5) quickly made an impact upon his PFL arrival last year, and his only loss was to Chris Wade in 2021. With two decision wins this year, he’s now up against very dangerous striker Ryoji Kudo (11-3, 1 draw), who may play spoiler here and make his way to the finals.

Second-generation kickboxer Dakota Ditcheva (5-0) makes her PFL debut against Hassna Gaber (4-1), while Sofiane Bouchikou (9-4) takes on England’s own Stuart Austin (15-8). Ireland’s Myles Price (11-9) is also back as he meets Marcin Held (27-9).

You can check out the official weigh-ins here:

And the ceremonial weigh-ins here:

Full card is as follows:

Kayla Harrison (155) vs. Martina Jindrova (154) - Lightweight

Chris Wade (145) vs. Brendan Loughnane (145) - Featherweight

Larissa Pacheco (155) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (155) - Lightweight

Ryoji Kudo (145) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146) - Featherweight

Dakota Ditcheva (126) vs. Hassna Gaber (125) - Flyweight

Joao Paulo Fagundes (204) vs. Simeon Powell (205) - Light heavyweight

Marcin Held (155) vs. Myles Price (155) - Lightweight

Louie Sutherland (243) vs. Abraham Bably (237) - Heavyweight

Tayo Odunjo (169) vs. Magnus Onyeka Iversen (168)

Darius Mafi (134) vs. Ali Taleb (135) - Bantamweight

Stuart Austin (246) vs. Sofiane Boukichou (239) - Heavyweight

Omar Hussein Abufarah (156) vs. Aleksandrs Chizovs (155) - Lightweight

PFL#: 9 Harrison vs Jindrová Prelims start live on ESPN+ at 1:00pm EST, and the main card at 2:00pm being simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+ as well.