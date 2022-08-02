UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña suspended indefinitely

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña have received indefinite suspensions from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) following their championship fight at UFC 277 this past Saturday.

Nunes dominated Peña over five rounds to become a two-division champion again, but the ‘Lioness’ did not leave the Octagon unscathed. She arrived at her post-fight press conference with crutches and a swollen right eye. The ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ also had her share of damage, notably the gash on her forehead from the slicing elbows she took from Nunes. Though UFC president Dana White thought she would need surgery, the ex-champion revealed only a few stitches were necessary.

There were three other fights who received indefinite suspensions: Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose and Adam Fugitt. Because the TDLR provided no further details, the reasons for these terms (ex. potential injury) are unknown.

It is worth mentioning that Anthony Smith received only a 30-day suspension despite ‘Lionheart’ seemingly suffering a major leg injury in his second-round TKO loss to Magomed Ankalev. The light heavyweight told Ariel Helwani that he would undergo surgery, so he could likely be on the sidelines for a while.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Simon Samano of MMA Junkie):

Amanda Nunes: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 45 days

Julianna Peña: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 60 days

Brandon Moreno: 45 days

Kai Kara-France: 60 days

Sergei Pavlovich: 30 days

Derrick Lewis: 30 days

Alexandre Pantoja: Seven days

Alex Perez: Seven days

Magomed Ankalaev: Seven days

Anthony Smith: 30 days

Alex Morono: 10 days

Matthew Semelsberger: 14 days

Drew Dober: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days

Rafael Alves: 60 days

Hamdy Abdelwahab: 30 days

Don’Tale Mayes: 10 days

Drakkar Klose: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days

Rafa García: 10 days

Michael Morales: 60 days

Adam Fugitt: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days

Joselyne Edwards: 10 days

Ji Yeon Kim: 30 days

Nicolae Negumereanu: Seven days

Ihor Potieria: 60 days

Orion Cosce: 10 days

Blood Diamond: 10 days