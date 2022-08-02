UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña suspended indefinitely

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña have received indefinite suspensions from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) following their championship fight at UFC 277 this past Saturday.
Nunes dominated Peña over five rounds to become a two-division champion again, but the ‘Lioness’ did not leave the Octagon unscathed. She arrived at her post-fight press conference with crutches and a swollen right eye. The ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ also had her share of damage, notably the gash on her forehead from the slicing elbows she took from Nunes. Though UFC president Dana White thought she would need surgery, the ex-champion revealed only a few stitches were necessary.
There were three other fights who received indefinite suspensions: Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose and Adam Fugitt. Because the TDLR provided no further details, the reasons for these terms (ex. potential injury) are unknown.
It is worth mentioning that Anthony Smith received only a 30-day suspension despite ‘Lionheart’ seemingly suffering a major leg injury in his second-round TKO loss to Magomed Ankalev. The light heavyweight told Ariel Helwani that he would undergo surgery, so he could likely be on the sidelines for a while.
The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Simon Samano of MMA Junkie):
Amanda Nunes: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 45 days
Julianna Peña: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 60 days
Brandon Moreno: 45 days
Kai Kara-France: 60 days
Sergei Pavlovich: 30 days
Derrick Lewis: 30 days
Alexandre Pantoja: Seven days
Alex Perez: Seven days
Magomed Ankalaev: Seven days
Anthony Smith: 30 days
Alex Morono: 10 days
Matthew Semelsberger: 14 days
Drew Dober: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days
Rafael Alves: 60 days
Hamdy Abdelwahab: 30 days
Don’Tale Mayes: 10 days
Drakkar Klose: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days
Rafa García: 10 days
Michael Morales: 60 days
Adam Fugitt: Indefinite suspension with a minimum of 30 days
Joselyne Edwards: 10 days
Ji Yeon Kim: 30 days
Nicolae Negumereanu: Seven days
Ihor Potieria: 60 days
Orion Cosce: 10 days
Blood Diamond: 10 days
