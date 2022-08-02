Muhammad Mokaev added to UFC 280

Muhammad Mokaev is getting a quick turnaround. The undefeated Dagestani-born Brit has been booked to fight Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 on October 22.

Mokaev was in the Octagon just two weeks ago, where he dominated Charles Johnson on route to a unanimous decision victory. That was Mokaev’s second win in the UFC. The youngster made his promotional debut in March, beating Cody Durden by first round submission.

Those two UFC wins advanced Mokaev’s pro record to 7-0. Prior to joining the UFC he was a main carder with the Bahrain-based outfit BRAVE CF.

Gordon is 14-5 on his career. The Canadian has won two UFC fights in a row: a verbal submission against Denys Bondar in February and a unanimous decision over Francisco Figueiredo last year.

Muhammad Mokaev has his next date and opponent. Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon agreed to for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, per sources. Gordon on a two-fight win streak. pic.twitter.com/UbwXinZK5z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 1, 2022

Prior to those wins he lost by TKO to Sumudaerji.

Mokaev’s impressive Octagon performances have been overshadowed slightly by his war of words with Paddy Pimblett.

Recently Mokaev questioned the media’s focus on Pimblett, who is only behind Khamzat Chimaev as the most hyped prospect currently in the UFC.

Mokaev said Pimblett was not a good example to follow in British MMA and implored that people find other fighters to celebrate.

Mokaev and Pimblett’s spat goes back years. Before they both reached the UFC, Pimblett tweeted that he didn’t think Mokaev should not carry the British flag into his fights because he is an immigrant.

That’s not the only time Pimblett has been publicly anti-immigrant.

With Mokaev’s inclusion UFC 280 continues to grow in stature. Even before the hot prospect was booked the card was promising to be one of the stand-out events of the year.

The headline for UFC 280 is scheduled to feature Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. The co-main is scheduled to feature Aljamain Sterling defending his UFC bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 280 also boasts Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady.