‘That was f—ng rude’ - Dana White not a fan of Moreno-Figueiredo face-off at UFC 277

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno got himself back in title contention at UFC 277 this past weekend. “The Assassin Baby” defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO to become the interim 125-pound champion and get a fourth crack at undisputed titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.

As Moreno spoke with Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview, Figueiredo, who was seated at cageside, made his way up to the cage for what turned out to be an impromptu face-off.

While it ended up being more of a cordial exchange, UFC president Dana White wasn’t a fan.

“It was kind of an in-the-moment thing, and then when he got up there, I was like, ‘Well, that was f—ng rude.’ This kid is having his moment, and he’s got Figueiredo standing in his face,” White told reporters during the post-event scrum.

“But it happened, it wasn’t horrible. We meant no disrespect to Moreno, but it came out pretty disrespectful.”

Moreno (20-6-2) says he’s willing to make the fight happen in December. Figueiredo, meanwhile, says he wants it to happen in his home country of Brazil this time around.