Former title contender Anthony Smith headed for surgery after UFC 277 ankle break

UFC 277 was a disappointment for former title contender Anthony Smith. Not only did he end his three-fight win streak with a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev, he apparently also broke his left ankle in the process.

“Lionheart” confirmed the news to Ariel Helwani on Monday, where he also revealed he’ll require surgery.

Anthony Smith suffered a broken left ankle Saturday night in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev, Smith tells me this evening. It will require surgery. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2022

Smith was seen limping back in his corner at the end of the first round and informed his cornermen about a possible issue on his ankle. He tried to fight on in the second, but it ended with him being on the receiving end of a ground and pound attack from Ankalaev until the referee called a halt to the fight.

When asked about Smith’s condition at the post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White had this to say.

The 34-year-old Smith had three consecutive stoppage victories ahead of UFC 277, two of which he won a Performance of the Night bonus. He now drops to a record of 36-16.