Weigh-in results and video: Oleksandr Usyk 221.5, Anthony Joshua 244.5

The rematch for Saturday is all set!

WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and former champ Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) stepped onto the scale on Friday in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s matchup. It’s boxing so there is no limit at heavyweight, thus the only intrigue was their respective weights compared to the first fight. Usyk came in at 221.5 lbs, only a few ounces heavier than last year’s showdown in London, whereas Joshua was 244.5 lbs, which is 4.5 lbs more than the first bout.

You can watch the weigh-in and the staredown at the top of the page.

Usyk vs. Joshua airs live on DAZN worldwide (except the United Kingdom and Ukraine) with a main card start time of 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. The main event ring walks should occur around 5 PM ET/2 PM PT, and with the reduced bout order at UFC 278, this fight shouldn’t clash with the early portions of the UFC 278 prelims.