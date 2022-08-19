Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young yanked from UFC 278 lineup

UFC 278 is down a fight.

A women’s flyweight matchup between Miranda Maverick and Shanna Young didn’t even get past the weigh-ins on Friday due to health complications for Young.

“Welp…fight is off guys,” Maverick said on Instagram. “Shanna Young is in the hospital from illness (assuming from weight cut) and I wish her a full and fast recovery. We were ready, super prepared, and improved so much for this camp. I made weight already (within a lb to float off by morning). I’m hoping to still watch some really good fights on Saturday and get back in the cage as soon as possible. Thank you for the support and thank you to my team who has invested in me and the people who came out for this fight.”

MMA Fighting later confirmed that Young experienced problems with her weight cutting that led to her hospitalization.

Maverick (10-4) is coming off a win over Sabina Mazo in March, ending a two-fight losing kid. This fight was due to be the last on her current UFC deal. Young (8-4) stopped Gina Mazany in April to also snap a two-fight losing streak.

UFC 278 is headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards. With Young vs. Maverick off the card, the preliminary card start time is now 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT, with A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa moved up to the televised prelims.