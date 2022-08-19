UFC 278 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘We’re just enjoying this ride’

UFC 278 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in SLC, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Luke Rockhold is signing posters. He says that he’s worked with both Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards as sparring partners many times, and the fight is a coin flip. He tries on his fight gloves and jokes around with a teammate.

Usman signs posters and talks to Trevor Wittman. He has headlined eight events now, and he says Hollywood is the next stop.

Merab Dvalishvili arrives in Salt Lake City. He’s ready for a big war with Jose Aldo. He says that a couple of years ago it was just a dream to fight in the UFC, and now he gets Aldo.

Aldo is in the Spongebob sauna thing cutting weight. He says that he bought an electric drum set and has been practicing a lot. It helps with his coordination.

Edwards is getting in a final workout. All the hard work is done, it’s just fine-tuning things now. They want to bring a world title back to Birmingham. Leon says what he could win isn’t just about him, it’s for a lot of people - his team, people from his hometown, and people that grew up like him.

Justin Gaethje is with Usman and the team. They’re doing wrestling drills and having fun with it, clowning around. Mohammed Usman, Kamaru’s brother, says that these kinds of situations are special and he loves watching his brother peak at just the right time. Gaethje makes a basketball shot with his eyes closed and wins some money off of Wittman. He celebrates like he normally does, bouncing off the wall and doing a backflip.

And that’s it! UFC 278 goes down tomorrow night in SLC.