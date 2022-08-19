UFC 278 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘I will fight this chubby Paulo’

UFC 278 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in SLC, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Kamaru Usman and his team are flying private from Colorado to Salt Lake City. His brother says the only focus is on getting Kamaru the win right now. As usual with Kamaru, they get some Uno in on the plane ride.

Leon Edwards is shopping for food with his team. All the food is for them, since he’s cutting weight.

Luke Rockhold drove to SLC, he didn’t fly. He says that he’s 37 now and it takes the body longer to recover. He doesn’t understand why spas are always so dark. He gets a massage while saying he’s basically been in camp for six months and recovery is the most important thing.

Back to Edwards, who is getting a light workout in. His coaches talk up the fight, and say that Edwards has evolved greatly since the first time the two men faced off. Edwards believes it’s his time.

Paulo Costa feels faster, because he’s lighter. He thinks Rockhold wanted to fight the Costa he was in his last fight, and he’s not that guy any more. He jokes around with his girlfriend about not getting enough food.

Rockhold gets a workout in while teammate Ramsey Nijem sings his praises. His dogs are there too. He feels better getting his body into fight shape.

And that’s it! UFC 278 goes down this weekend in Utah.