UFC 278 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘One could even say that I’m a lazy dinosaur’

UFC 278 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in SLC, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Things start off at TopGolf in Salt Lake City with Leon Edwards, who is enjoying fight week with his brother and team. They all laugh at each other’s pathetic attempts on the driving range.

Over to Colorado now, where Kamaru Usman is finishing up his preparation. Kamaru’s brother is there as well. He’s over TUF 30 now, all that matters is Kamaru at the moment.

Back to SLC. Prelims headliner Alexander Romanov is working out in the parking lot, getting ready for his fight with Marcin Tybura. He says that he’s a really nice guy before his fights, but when the cage door closes he is there to demolish people.

Jose Also and Paulo Costa arrive in Salt Lake City at the same time. Aldo says he was born ready for war. Costa says he’s never showed up this light for fight week before. He thinks he’s a bad style matchup for Luke Rockhold because of his pressure, and that Rockhold can’t take a shot. He gives him credit for being brave and calling him out though.

Off to Rockhold’s place now. He picked a place in Park City to get used to the elevation. He thinks he’s in a good spot, he’s motivated, and he’s gonna take Costa out.

And that’s it! UFC 278 goes down this weekend in Utah.