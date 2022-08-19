Michael ‘Venom’ Page says ‘typical tough guy’ Mike Perry is feeling the pressure ahead of BKFC 27

Bellator’s Michael Page thinks the pressure is getting to Mike Perry ahead of their bare-knuckle bout at BKFC 27 on Saturday.

MVP, who will be making his bare-knuckle debut, claims Platinum has shown clear signs of nerves during fight week and that the former UFC welterweight doesn’t know how to handle the pressure of fighting a showman such as himself.

Page admittedly hasn’t done much background research on Perry but understands the Floridan is a big fan of his and has been calling him out for quite some time.

“I think a lot of times it’s a massive show of nerves,” Page told reporters on Thursday (h/t BJPenn.com). “And I think it’s a massive show of nerves because he is a fan of me. I’ve seen that from the first time I met him because he’s known about me for a very long time.

“He’s actually called me out, which I found out recently. He’s called me out before he went into the UFC. I’ve obviously been a highlight in his career for a long time, where I just heard of him. I’ve seen him because moreso from his personality than his actual fighting. And of course, I went and watched his fighting – typical tough guy, but great personality here.”

Speaking of the fight, MVP expects Perry to undergo a personality change once he realizes his toughness can only take him so far and that he is in the ring with a vastly superior opponent. Page is notoriously hard to hit and thinks Perry will start to get discouraged once he starts missing shots and getting countered repeatedly.

“He’s going to come forward and fight until they feel what I’m like in there, until they get frustrated, until they get hit with certain shots they didn’t think I would be able to land, then it changes,” Page said. “His personality will change.”

BKFC: Platinum vs. MVP takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 at the OVO Arena in London, England.