Video: Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Mike Perry face off ahead of BKFC 27

Bellator’s Michael Page and former UFC welterweight Mike Perry came face-to-face yesterday ahead of their highly anticipated bare-knuckle clash at BKFC 27.

The two fighters engaged in a tense staredown that saw Platinum try to make light of the situation by mimicking MVP’s signature hand-raise, but Venom was not amused.

Page, who was donning shades, didn’t move an inch as wildman Perry played up to the cameras and tried to get his opponent to break character.

MVP remained deadly serious as he towered over Perry throughout the entire staredown, clearly conveying that he means business on Saturday night.

Check out the face-off below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Page will be making his bare-knuckle debut on Saturday whereas Perry is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julian Lane at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2. Both fighters are expected to put on a show at London’s OVO Arena, with Bellator showman Page tipped as the betting favorite.