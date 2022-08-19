The Level Change Podcast 186: Rockhold goes in on Dana, UFC 278 preview

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 186

Luke Rockhold goes scorched Earth on UFC fighter pay, Dana White - 3:35

Aljamain Sterling feels like red-headed stepchild of UFC - 19:52

Robbie Lawler vs. The Ponz set for UFC 282 - 30:56

Kamaru Usman is serious about wanting the UFC light heavyweight belt - 38:50

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 47:05

Mookie: Gracie, Lipski, Hill, Silva, Nunes, Onama, Vera (3-4)

Stephie: Gracie, Lipski, Hill, Silva, Nunes, Onama, Vera (3-4)

Victor: Gracie, Lipski, Hill, Silva, Calvillo, Onama, Vera (2-5)

STANDINGS - 48:36

Mookie: 93-54-3

Stephie: 91-56-3

Victor: 82-65-3

Tybura-Romanov - 48:45

Hunsucker-Pedro - 51:54

Wu-Pudilova - 54:48

Aldo-Dvalishvili - 56:27

Costa-Rockhold - 1:01:27

Usman-Edwards 2 - 1:05:47

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast.