UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is in Salt Lake City, UT this weekend and the promotion’s top pound-for-pound male fighter is top billing. At UFC 278 Kamaru Usman will look to defend his UFC welterweight title versus Leon Edwards.

Usman and Edwards met back in 2015. Usman took that fight by unanimous decision. Neither man has lost since. Against Edwards this time around Usman will be looking for his sixth title defence, as well as rights to claim he ‘cleared out the division’.

Also on Saturday’s main card is the return of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. He faces former title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition there’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Merab Dvalishvili. Rounding out the main card is Lucia Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan and Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker.

The prelims are headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov. That card also features Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos and Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young.

There are three fights on the early prelims, too. Those are headlined by Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo.

Before these fights go down, though, we’ve got the official weigh-ins. With the title on the line in the main event, both men will need to hit no more than 170 lbs exactly. Look out for drama in the co-main. Costa struggled to make weight in his last bout. However, he has claimed to have transformed his physique since then.

You can watch all the action on the scales right here, via the live stream below. It goes live at 10:45 AM ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins go live at 6PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Welterweight championship: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Bantamweight: Lucia Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Prelim card (8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Welterweight: A.J. Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Early prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. jat Perrin

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel de Silva