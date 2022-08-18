UFC 278 Video: Usman vs. Edwards 2 press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line against Leon Edwards, who’s 9-0 (1 NC) in his last ten fights and is looking to make the most of his first UFC title shot. Usman defeated Edwards back in 2015, and it’s the last time Edwards has experienced a loss. The co-main pits former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold against former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even go to the weigh-ins on Friday, there’s the matter of the traditional pre-fight press conference. The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Dana White won’t be at this press conference (or at least he wasn’t listed on the events schedule at the start of this week) is at the presser, so if you were hoping to see him and Luke Rockhold verbally spar on stage... maybe we see it!

Here’s who will be in attendance for the presser:

Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion

Leon Edwards – No. 2 UFC welterweight

Paulo Costa – No. 6 UFC middleweight

Luke Rockhold – UFC middleweight

José Aldo – No. 3 UFC bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili – No. 6 UFC bantamweight