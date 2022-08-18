UFC 278 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘There’s a huge gap between me and them’

UFC 278 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in SLC, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in San Diego with former champ Luke Rockhold. He’s down there to support his boy Marlon Vera, who ended up kicking Dominick Cruz’s face off last weekend. In his Rockhold way, he says that Vera didn’t have the work ethic needed when he was on The Ultimate Fighter, but he does now and it shows. Jason Parillo is working with Rockhold now. Chito says that he can definitely learn from someone who has been to the top of the mountain before.

Things flip to Denver with welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. This is his favorite day of camp because it’s just informal. He is complimentary of opponent Leon Edwards, saying that one of the hardest parts of facing anyone is when they’re at the peak of their confidence and really believe it’s their time to shine.

Edwards got to Salt Lake City a couple of weeks early to get used to the elevation and heat. He’s at a bar with his team watching last weekend’s event, and reacts to Usman’s promo. They flip back to Usman, who is watching the fights with Justin Gaethje. They’re clowning around as usual. Watching fighters watch fights is always humorous because they get so invested in it right away.

Back to San Diego, where Rockhold is with Chito for his fight. Rockhold is elated when Vera finishes things, and embraces Mackenzie Dern, another Chito teammate, who is sitting in front of him. He’s truly proud of his friend, and dances behind him on the way to the back after the fight. He credits Chito with getting him back in the mindset to wanting to fight again, along with Parillo. Brandon Moreno and his wife congratulate Chito as Rockhold says “Now I have a purpose”. I like that.

UFC 278 goes down this Saturday night in Salt Lake City.