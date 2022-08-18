UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 preview: Underwhelming prelims get a boost

Prior to Wednesday, the prelims for UFC 278 looked like the weakest batch of prelims for a UFC PPV in years. Then the order of the card was shaken up and Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov was shifted down from the main card. Thus, while the card as a whole isn’t improved, the prelims actually have a ranked fighter on the card. I other words, I’m not going to rag on the prelims the way I was planning to. As for the main card, well... I’ll have to rip on that tomorrow.

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov, Heavyweight

On a card with a large amount of heavy favorites, it’s typical for prognosticators to settle in on at least one notable upset. This contest appears to be the one most have settled on. I would have thought so myself... but the amount of people jumping on the Tybura bandwagon for this fight is scaring me off.

I know that’s a terrible reason, especially in the face of the advantages people have been able to point out with Tybura. For instance, Romanov tends to come charging out of the gate. If he gets an early finish, that obviously isn’t a problem. To be fair to Romanov, he tends to get that early finish more often than not. But what if he doesn’t? Romanov’s effectiveness has dropped severely when the fight has gone beyond the first round. To be fair to Romanov, he does appear to be in better physical condition, so perhaps the concerns beyond the first round are overblown. But then again, there is the altitude....

In Tybura’s case, though he’s always had a bit of flab on his frame, he’s always had one of the deeper gas tanks in the heavyweight division. He’s gone five rounds and remained effective late. Perhaps he’ll be worn out by Romanov’s constant takedown attempts, but even if Romanov is successful, Tybura’s grappling is severely underrated. Everyone knows heavyweight isn’t exactly a safe haven for submission specialists, but going nearly 30 fights into a career without being subbed is a hell of an accomplishment. Plus, if Romanov does slow down, it isn’t hard to see Tybura securing a front choke of sorts on a desperate takedown attempt from Romanov.

On the feet, Tybura is also the far more technical striker. The Pole does a solid job of mixing up his strikes to all levels and can even surprise from time to time with some flash. Romanov has more raw power, but he’s also far more raw on the feet. In fact, Romanov typically wants nothing to do with open space. He’s much rather crowd his opponent and push them into the fence where he can maul them in the clinch or pursue a takedown.

Despite all those seeming advantages by Tybura, I’m still picking Romanov. The Moldovan is a physical freak of nature and has proven to be a bear in the wrestling department. Tybura has struggled with physically strong opponents who look to impose their physicality on him, much like Romanov is going to do. I’d probably go in the direction of Tybura, but Romanov’s appearance in his most recent contest against Chase Sherman showed he’s showing some real dedication to his craft. Formerly carrying around some additional pounds, Romanov came in looking svelte. However, if I were a betting man, I’d be throwing money in the direction of Tybura given how ridiculously tilted they are towards Romanov. In the end though, the official pick is Romanov. Romanov via TKO of RD2